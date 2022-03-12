The Grandpa Soap Co Witch Hazel Shampoo Clarify Perspective: front
The Grandpa Soap Co Witch Hazel Shampoo Clarify Perspective: left
The Grandpa Soap Co Witch Hazel Shampoo Clarify Perspective: right
The Grandpa Soap Co Witch Hazel Shampoo Clarify

8 fl ozUPC: 0001048600850
Clarifying Shampoo

A calming and clarifying blend of Witch Hazel, Lavender Flower and Coconut Oil gently removes environmental buildup and oil residue from scalp to leave hair shiny and smooth.

Safe for color-treated hair.

Gentle enough for daily use.

Hardworking, Simple and Pure Ingredients are the heart of Our Natural Soapmaking Tradition.