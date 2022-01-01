Ingredients

Sugar, Cream, Milk, Peanuts, Corn Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Malted Barley Flour, Liquid Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Dextrose, Food Starch, Salt, Partially Defatted Peanut Oil, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Whey, Nonfat Milk Powder, Mono And Diglycerides, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, Soy Flour, Hydrogenated Cottonseed and Rapeseed Oil, Citric Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More