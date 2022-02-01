Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
The Learning Journey Match It! Words
1UPC: 0065709264810
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Match It! Words teaches words in an interactive fun way. Each card has two pieces?a picture of an object with its beginning sound and the word ending. By simply matching the object card with the proper word ending, children will learn to recognize the spelling of simple words. The puzzle pairs are self-correcting?only correct object and word endings will fit together. Recommended for ages 3+ years.