A Charming shaped decorative tooth fairy pillow good for Girls or Boys Our Fox shaped pillow is knitted of orange colored soft 100 cotton yarn Fox is carefully crafted with 3 D arms legs ears and a white tipped tail which babies love to touch and play with His best friend Finch is hand appliqud resting on his soft tummy Tiny pocket on back for treats love notes for your toddler and tooth fairy rewards Perfect dcor in the nursery and a memorable tooth fairy pillow as little one grows up Matches the Fox and the Finch collection and coordinates with The Wishing Tree collection but perfect for any childs room Features . Fox toothfairy pillow. 100 natural cotton knit with hypoallergenic poly fill. Crafty hand embroidered details . 11 tall seated shaped pillow with tiny pocket on back for all sorts of things like tooth fairy rewards special treats or even bedtime notes to encourage little ones to bed