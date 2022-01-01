Hover to Zoom
The Magic School Bus™ Microscope Lab Set
1 ctUPC: 0089251100042
Product Details
Ms. Frizzle and her students take Young Scientists on a wild ride with the Magic School Bus as they explore the world around them with a microscope. Young Scientists learn about the history of the microscope, explore the different parts of a microscope, and discover how to use a microscope. Young Scientists make slides of water droplets, plant parts, textile fibers, all kinds of paper, crystals, and much, much more! This investigative bus-shaped kit comes with a microscope, blank slides, cover slips, tweezers, collecting vial, 20 colorful experiment cards, prepared slides of fungi and algae, and a data notebook to record observations. Seat belts, everyone! Get ready for to investigate with Microscope Lab!
- Grade 3-12/ 8+ years
