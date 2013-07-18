Hover to Zoom
The Natural Dentist® All In One Peppermint Twist Anticavity Toothpaste
5 ozUPC: 0071413200064
Our All-In-One toothpaste puts everything we know about how to make the perfect toothpaste in one form. What makes this toothpaste so different is all the things it doesn't have… no saccharin, no artificial flavors of any kind, no artificial dyes, and no Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)!
- Fights cavities and strengthens tooth enamel