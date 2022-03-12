Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
The Natural Dentist Charcoal Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste
5 ozUPC: 0071413200009
Purchase Options
Product Details
A natural, whitening, fluoride toothpaste made with activated charcoal for powerful breath-freshening and tooth-whitening properties. Activated charcoal clings to the film on the surface of your teeth so your toothbrush can safely remove stains and unsightly plaque. Fluoride helps prevent cavities. No artificial sweeteners, flavors or dyes and, most particularly, no sodium lauryl sulfate.