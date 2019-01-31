The Natural Dentist® Charcoal Whitening Fluoride-Free Toothpaste uses one of the world''s great, time-tested elements: activated charcoal sourced from coconut husks. Try it for whiter teeth, a cleaner mouth and fresher breath.

The Natural Dentist promise: The Natural Dentist products are scientifically formulated using carefully sourced botanical, herbal and mineral ingredients. We will not use synthetic flavors, colors, or preservatives. Nor will we use alcohol or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). Synthetic ingredients are used in certain of our products when no satisfactory substitute can be found in nature that meets our formulation or therapeutic goals.