Each expertly remastered and enhanced for PS5. Discover the complete Nioh saga with all six major expansions included. Battle the Yokai threat at a targeted 120fps* with ultra-fast load times. *gameplay at 120fps requires a compatible monitor that can support this feature.

In this expansive collection, journey through Sengoku-era Japan to face nightmarish foes and legendary warriors in blisteringly fast hardcore combat. Master the way of the samurai in Nioh, then unleash your inner darkness in Nioh 2.