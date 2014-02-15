The Ojai Cook Lemonaise Light Perspective: front
The Ojai Cook Lemonaise Light

12 fl ozUPC: 0069323999002
Product Details

Our original zesty citrus mayo. Use instead of traditional mayonnaise to wake up everything: Sandwiches, salads, dips, sauces, chicken, fish and fries.

  • Made with Cage Free Eggs!
  • Low Carbohydrates
  • Gluten & Dairy Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium105mg4.38%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Water, Cage Free Whole Eggs, Creole Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt and Spices), Corn Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cage Free Egg Yolks, Salt, Cane Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Sorbic Acid and Paprika

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
