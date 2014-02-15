The Ojai Cook Lemonaise Light
Product Details
Our original zesty citrus mayo. Use instead of traditional mayonnaise to wake up everything: Sandwiches, salads, dips, sauces, chicken, fish and fries.
- Made with Cage Free Eggs!
- Low Carbohydrates
- Gluten & Dairy Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Water, Cage Free Whole Eggs, Creole Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt and Spices), Corn Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cage Free Egg Yolks, Salt, Cane Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Sorbic Acid and Paprika
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More