Ingredients

Pure Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Water, Cage Free Whole Eggs, Creole Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt and Spices), Corn Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cage Free Egg Yolks, Salt, Cane Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Sorbic Acid and Paprika

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More