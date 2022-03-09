The Original Colon Cleanse High Fiber Dietary Supplement 625mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

The Original Colon Cleanse High Fiber Dietary Supplement 625mg

200 CTUPC: 0008350208763
Purchase Options

Product Details

Soluble fiber from foods such as psyllium husk, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Two servings of Colon Cleanse High Fiber Dietary Supplement supplies 4 grams of the 7 grams of soluble fiber from psyllium husk necessary per day to have this effect.

  • Promotes Heart Health
  • Natural Daily Fiber
  • Bulk Forming Dietary Supplement
  • Supports Regularity
  • Key Ingredient: Psyllium Husk
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk . Other Ingredients : Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More