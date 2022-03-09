The Original Colon Cleanse High Fiber Dietary Supplement 625mg
Product Details
Soluble fiber from foods such as psyllium husk, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Two servings of Colon Cleanse High Fiber Dietary Supplement supplies 4 grams of the 7 grams of soluble fiber from psyllium husk necessary per day to have this effect.
- Promotes Heart Health
- Natural Daily Fiber
- Bulk Forming Dietary Supplement
- Supports Regularity
- Key Ingredient: Psyllium Husk
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Psyllium Husk . Other Ingredients : Gelatin .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More