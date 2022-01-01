The Fold & Go Trampoline™ has been designed to offer you the finest children's bouncer on the market today. This product meets and exceeds all United States safety standards that exist today. Including ASTM certifications 1, 2 and 3 and HR4040.

Holds 1 child up to 150 pounds

Grade PK+/ 3+ years

Angled legs for added stability

Easy assembly, no bungee cord

Trampoline mat is preassembled

Foldable frame

Padded frame cover and handle

Suitable for outdoor or indoor use

Dimensions: 36 Inch diameter x 35 Inch floor to top of handle