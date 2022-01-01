Hover to Zoom
The Original Toy Company Fold & Go Trampoline
1 ctUPC: 0069340959614
Product Details
The Fold & Go Trampoline™ has been designed to offer you the finest children's bouncer on the market today. This product meets and exceeds all United States safety standards that exist today. Including ASTM certifications 1, 2 and 3 and HR4040.
- Holds 1 child up to 150 pounds
- Grade PK+/ 3+ years
- Angled legs for added stability
- Easy assembly, no bungee cord
- Trampoline mat is preassembled
- Foldable frame
- Padded frame cover and handle
- Suitable for outdoor or indoor use
- Dimensions: 36 Inch diameter x 35 Inch floor to top of handle