The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

The Prisoner Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008600325514
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Bold and fruit-forward, The Prisoner Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is lush and full with dense, dark fruit. The Prisoner Wine Company – crafting wines that are blended for taste and unrestricted by tradition – has created this cabernet sauvignon in the same iconic style as their original The Prisoner Red Blend. Made with a mix of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, malbec, petite sirah, and charbono grapes, this cabernet sauvignon bottle of wine opens with aromas of black cherry and ripe plum layered with vanilla and baking spices. Each sip of this delicious red wine features concentrated dark fruit flavors that culminate in a lush, full mouthfeel and a long finish. Grapes for this fruit-forward red wine are harvested from the well-known Napa Valley region of California. Barrel aging for 15 months in a combination of old and new, French and American oak barrels brings out the full flavors of this Napa Valley red wine, creating a truly exquisite palate in a California wine. Serve this dark red wine at a wine and cheese party, or pair it with grilled steaks and roasted mushrooms. For optimal enjoyment of this Napa Valley wine, refrigerate this 750 mL wine bottle for 30 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

  • Each 750 mL bottle of wine contains approximately five glasses of red wine
  • Bottle of red wine with aromas of black cherry and ripe plum layered with vanilla and baking spices
  • Red grape wine with concentrated dark fruit flavors
  • Red California wine with a lush, full mouthfeel and a long finish
  • Serve this bottled wine alongside grilled steaks and roasted mushrooms or enjoy a glass of wine on its own

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size5 fluid ounces
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
NA

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More