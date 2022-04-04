Bold and fruit-forward, The Prisoner Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is lush and full with dense, dark fruit. The Prisoner Wine Company – crafting wines that are blended for taste and unrestricted by tradition – has created this cabernet sauvignon in the same iconic style as their original The Prisoner Red Blend. Made with a mix of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, malbec, petite sirah, and charbono grapes, this cabernet sauvignon bottle of wine opens with aromas of black cherry and ripe plum layered with vanilla and baking spices. Each sip of this delicious red wine features concentrated dark fruit flavors that culminate in a lush, full mouthfeel and a long finish. Grapes for this fruit-forward red wine are harvested from the well-known Napa Valley region of California. Barrel aging for 15 months in a combination of old and new, French and American oak barrels brings out the full flavors of this Napa Valley red wine, creating a truly exquisite palate in a California wine. Serve this dark red wine at a wine and cheese party, or pair it with grilled steaks and roasted mushrooms. For optimal enjoyment of this Napa Valley wine, refrigerate this 750 mL wine bottle for 30 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

