Bold and fruit forward, The Prisoner Carneros Chardonnay White Wine is full-bodied, balanced, and rich on the palate. The Prisoner Wine Company – crafting wines that are blended for taste and unrestricted by tradition – has created this California chardonnay wine in the same iconic style as their original The Prisoner Red Blend. Made with a mix of chardonnay, roussanne, and gewürztraminer grapes, this chardonnay bottle of wine bursts with bright aromas of vanilla, creme brûlée, and baked apple. Each sip of this California white wine features pineapple and toasted oak flavors that integrate nicely with the balanced acidity and smooth finish. Grapes for this unique white wine are harvested from the Carneros region of California. Barrel aging for 10 months in a combination of old and new French oak barrels brings out notes of butterscotch and vanilla in this distinct chardonnay, creating a full and smooth California wine. Serve this fine wine at a wine and cheese party, or pair it with shrimp scampi and bacon wrapped dates. For optimal enjoyment, refrigerate this 750 mL wine bottle for at least two hours before serving chilled. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

Each 750 mL bottle of wine contains approximately five glasses of white wine

