Made with a diverse combination of dark red grapes to bestow distinct quality and character, The Prisoner Red Blend Red Wine is luscious, smooth, and balanced. This California red wine is inspired by the blended wines that were made by Italian immigrants who originally settled in Napa Valley. Crafted with an unlikely mix of zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, petite sirah, syrah, and merlot, this dark red wine blend features bright aromas of ripe raspberry, vanilla, and coconut. These scents give way to persistent tastes of fresh and dried blackberry and pomegranate with a lingering vanilla flavor. Barrel aging in a combination of old and new, French and American oak barrels brings out the full flavors of this red California wine, making it a great match for grilled meats, especially when they are topped with sweet or tomato-based sauces. Round off a meal with this delicious red wine for a lusciously smooth finish that lingers on the palate. For best taste, store this red wine bottle at room temperature but chill for at least 30 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

