The Real Good Food Company Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

4 ct / 20 ozUPC: 0085832400668
Product Details

Delicious sandwiches. Where our buns are made out of cauliflower. Gluten free and antibiotic free.

  • Grain free
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat30g38%
Saturated Fat12g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol200mg67%
Sodium790mg34%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber4g
Sugar1g
Protein18g36%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CAULIFLOWER BUN (cauliflower, mozzarella cheese [pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes], parmesan cheese [part skim milk, cheese culture, salt, enzyme], butter [pasteurized cream, (milk)], almond flour, coconut flour, dried whole egg, liquid whole egg, sodium bicarbinate, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, spices), SAUSAGE ( pork, water, salt, spices, dextrose, sugar), EGG (whole egg, water, whole milk powder, soybean oil, salt, xanthan gum, citric acid), CHEDDAR CHEESE (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, & annatto (color)).

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
