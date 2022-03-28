Ingredients

CAULIFLOWER BUN (cauliflower, mozzarella cheese [pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes], parmesan cheese [part skim milk, cheese culture, salt, enzyme], butter [pasteurized cream, (milk)], almond flour, coconut flour, dried whole egg, liquid whole egg, sodium bicarbinate, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, spices), SAUSAGE ( pork, water, salt, spices, dextrose, sugar), EGG (whole egg, water, whole milk powder, soybean oil, salt, xanthan gum, citric acid), CHEDDAR CHEESE (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, & annatto (color)).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More