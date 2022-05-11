The Rustik® Oven Artisan White Bread Perspective: front
The Rustik® Oven Artisan White Bread Perspective: back
The Rustik® Oven Artisan White Bread Perspective: bottom
The Rustik® Oven Artisan White Bread

16 ozUPC: 0007313203112
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

The Rustik Oven Artisan White bread starts with classic bakery staples like flour, water, yeast, salt and most importantly: time. This simple, yet delicious, variety brings baking back to its roots.

  • Whether planned in advance or mere happenstance, our artisan white bread is a tasty addition to any occasion
  • Slow baked, our artisan white bread is perfect for your favorite brunch creation and so much more
  • Traditional European process
  • Non-GMO project verified
  • No artificial colors or flavors

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 slice (65g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Sodium380mg17%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein5g0%
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium60mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cultured Wheat Starch, Yeast, Enriched Wheat Farina [Farina, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
