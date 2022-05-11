The Rustik® Oven Artisan White Bread
Product Details
The Rustik Oven Artisan White bread starts with classic bakery staples like flour, water, yeast, salt and most importantly: time. This simple, yet delicious, variety brings baking back to its roots.
- Whether planned in advance or mere happenstance, our artisan white bread is a tasty addition to any occasion
- Slow baked, our artisan white bread is perfect for your favorite brunch creation and so much more
- Traditional European process
- Non-GMO project verified
- No artificial colors or flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cultured Wheat Starch, Yeast, Enriched Wheat Farina [Farina, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More