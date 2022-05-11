Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cultured Wheat Starch, Yeast, Enriched Wheat Farina [Farina, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More