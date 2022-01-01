The Toasted Oat’s soft & chewy granola has old-fashioned flavors, authentically good-for-you ingredients, & absolutely no agenda other than tasting amazing & making you feel great. Unlike some other granolas we could name, The Toasted Oat Granola is stop-you-in-your-tracks delicious, more like a crumbled cookie than a big batch of dry bland-in-a-box. Inspired by the goodness that came out of our kitchens when we were kids, it’s pure baked nostalgia with a nod to modern-day, gluten-free, oven-baked from scratch [not processed] in small batches, & ready to enjoy whenever you are.