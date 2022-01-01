The Toasted Oat’S Soft & Chewy Granola Has Old-Fashioned Flavors, Authentically Good-For-You Ingredients, & Absolutely No Agenda Other Than Tasting Amazing & Making You Feel Great. Unlike Some Other Granolas We Could Name, The Toasted Oat Granola Is Stop-You-In-Your-Tracks Delicious … More Like A Crumbled Cookie Than A Big Batch Of Dry Bland-In-A-Box. Inspired By The Goodness That Came Out Of Our Kitchens When We Were Kids, It’S Pure Baked Nostalgia With A Nod To Modern-Day… Gluten-Free, Oven-Baked From Scratch [Not Processed] In Small Batches, & Ready To Enjoy Whenever You Are.