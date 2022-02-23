Ingredients

Strawberry: Water, Gelatin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sorbitol, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Modified Cellulose, Aspartame*, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Glycerol-lacto Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Citrate, Acesulfame Potassium, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Alginate, Sunflower Lecithin, Disodium Phosphate, Red 40. Orange: Water, Gelatin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sorbitol, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Modified Cellulose, Aspartame*, Polysorbate 60, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acis, Glycerol-lacto Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Citrate, Acesulfame Potassium, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Alginate, Sunflower Lecithin, Disodium Phosphate, Yellow 6, Red 40. Lemon Lime: Water, Gelatin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sorbitol, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Sodium Citrate, Modified Cellulose, Aspartame*, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Glycerol-lacto Esters of Fatty Acids, Acesulfame Potassium, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Alginate, Sunflower Lecithin, Disodium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Blue 1. *Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

