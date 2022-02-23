The Treat Life Assorted Sugar Free Parfaits Perspective: front
The Treat Life Assorted Sugar Free Parfaits Perspective: left
The Treat Life Assorted Sugar Free Parfaits Perspective: right
The Treat Life Assorted Sugar Free Parfaits Perspective: top
The Treat Life Assorted Sugar Free Parfaits

28 ozUPC: 0001111087463
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

  • Low Calorie
  • Sugar Free
  • Gluten Free

Includes:

  • 2 Lemon Lime
  • 4 Strawberry
  • 2 Orange

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry: Water, Gelatin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sorbitol, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Modified Cellulose, Aspartame*, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Glycerol-lacto Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Citrate, Acesulfame Potassium, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Alginate, Sunflower Lecithin, Disodium Phosphate, Red 40. Orange: Water, Gelatin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sorbitol, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Modified Cellulose, Aspartame*, Polysorbate 60, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acis, Glycerol-lacto Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Citrate, Acesulfame Potassium, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Alginate, Sunflower Lecithin, Disodium Phosphate, Yellow 6, Red 40. Lemon Lime: Water, Gelatin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sorbitol, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Sodium Citrate, Modified Cellulose, Aspartame*, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Glycerol-lacto Esters of Fatty Acids, Acesulfame Potassium, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Alginate, Sunflower Lecithin, Disodium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Blue 1. *Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
