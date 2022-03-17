This fabulous flamingo set from The Vintage Cosmetic Company will ensure your thoughts are transported to sunny destinations when pampering. Designed in a silky, dusty pink flamingo and palm leaf print, inspired by 1950’s dresses, this matching duo has got your hair covered. The Shower Cap allows you to get ready to party with no fuss and no frizz. It has an elasticated, pink satin trim making it a comfortable fit for those with both fine and thick hair. With a waterproof, pink polka dot lining it’ll keep your hair as dry as a bone, but also makes the perfect cap to use with hair masks. The matching Make-up Headband makes the perfect partner when cleansing or applying make-up. With an elasticated, super stretchy band, it sweeps hair away from the face easily and comfortably.