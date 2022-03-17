Perfectly preened fingernails have never been easier to achieve with The Vintage Cosmetic Company’s Leopard Print Manicure Purse. It houses 4 essential tools to keep those nails in tip-top condition.The tools are made form hardwearing stainless steel and finished in super chic rose gold, which harks back to Hollywood glamour. Keep it in on your dressing table or in your handbag for nail emergencies on the go.

Includes: