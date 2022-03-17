Sleep like a true glamour puss with this wickedly wild leopard print Sleep Mask. Designed in a classic print and with a beautiful pleated trim, this sleep mask will block out any unwanted light so that you can dream sweetly. It has a super soft, plush lining that rests gently over your eyes and the elasticated band allows it to remain in place all night long. So let your head hit the pillow and drift into a deep slumber…