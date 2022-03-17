Say goodbye to disposable make-up wipes and hello to reusable, super soft Make-up Removing Cloths from The Vintage Cosmetic Company. This trio of classically wild leopard print cloths remove make-up with just a splash of water (no chemicals or cleanser needed). They’re dual sided for both cleansing and exfoliating so there’s no need for harsh scrubs. Be kind to your skin and give it luxuriously soft treat. Easy to wash and perfect for travelling, these cloths are your new cleansing best friends.