Unruly brows are no problem with these adorable miniatures from The Vintage Cosmetic Company. The set includes Flat, Slanted, Precision and Pointed Tweezers, each designed in vintage inspired leopard print, glamorous rose gold and baby pink. Made from hardwearing stainless steel, these long lasting, travel friendly tweezers will ensure there’s not a hair out of place and that your brows are neat and tidy wherever you are. So pluck with confidence and more importantly…precision!