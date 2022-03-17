A vintage lovers dream. This luxurious Shower Cap has been adorned with a beautiful floral print, inspired by glamorous dresses of the 1950’s. Designed using a silky polyester satin and waterproof pink polka dot lining, it ensures your hair is kept dry and frizz-free. With a pink elasticated trim, it fits those with both fine and thick hair, keeping those pesky strays safely out of harms way.

