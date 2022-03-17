Sleep like a princess with this luxuriously soft, polyester satin Pillowcase. Not only will it add a touch of chic to the bedroom, but it has been designed with true beauty sleep in mind. The silky material reduces friction between the pillow and your hair and face, helping to minimise split ends and pillow creases. It’s soft and gentle on the skin meaning you’ll wake up with a glowing complexion and no bed hair. So you really can say ‘I woke up like this…’

Sweet Dreams Pillowcase Pink