We slimmed down our classic Vitamix to give you more counter space, but left plenty of room to play. It’ll blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into smoothies, dressings, sauces, purees, & frozen desserts. The Vitamix ONE is designed to fit into your kitchen, your routine, and your lifestyle. Enjoy simple operation, streamlined design, and the performance Vitamix is known for.

Perfect starter or second Vitamix

Full 32 oz. Tritan™ BPA-free container

Easy and intuitive to use

Simple speed dial

Countertop-friendly size

Powerful motor

Ease of use + versatility inspires creativity

Blends to Avoid:This container makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, and frozen treats, but is not intended to be used for hot soups, nut butters, or grinding grains.*

*Attempting these techniques will void the warranty; N/A; 2 year Full (covers parts, performance, labor & two-way shipping)