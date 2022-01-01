Hover to Zoom
The Vitamix ONE Blender
1 ctUPC: 0070311367892
Product Details
We slimmed down our classic Vitamix to give you more counter space, but left plenty of room to play. It’ll blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into smoothies, dressings, sauces, purees, & frozen desserts. The Vitamix ONE is designed to fit into your kitchen, your routine, and your lifestyle. Enjoy simple operation, streamlined design, and the performance Vitamix is known for.
- Perfect starter or second Vitamix
- Full 32 oz. Tritan™ BPA-free container
- Easy and intuitive to use
- Simple speed dial
- Countertop-friendly size
- Powerful motor
- Ease of use + versatility inspires creativity
Blends to Avoid:This container makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, and frozen treats, but is not intended to be used for hot soups, nut butters, or grinding grains.*
*Attempting these techniques will void the warranty; N/A; 2 year Full (covers parts, performance, labor & two-way shipping)