A wellbeing lifestyle requires balance of the mind, inner body and outer skin, a healthy appearance starts on the inside. At The WellBeing we are passionate about healthy living and healthy eating. Therefore, all the ingredients in our delicious products are functional and there for a reason. Our collagen is dairy free, high in protein delivering 0.56 ounces of hydrolyzed easy to digest collagen. Collagen assists in improving skin elasticity, revitalizing hair and assisting with gut health from the addition of inulin which is a prebiotic. Our natural monk fruit sweetener along with erythritol ensure our products have no added sugar and are organically sweetened. The Wellbeing collagen drinks use natural flavors to ensure a true to natural taste flavor profile.

Collagen - Collagen incorporation in the diet is important in assisting in stimulating elastin to prevent wrinkles and providing smooth subtle skin. Daily consumption assists in hair and nail formation

No Added Sugar....need we say more

Prebiotic - With the addtion of 3 g of prebiotic inulin fibre the gut benefits with a increased and diverse micro biome.The introduction of collagen to the gut assists in repair of the intestinal and stomach lining.

This is when the body produces collagen to support the healing and regeneration of these vital organs

Grass Fed - Collagen is derived from Pasture Fed Cattle