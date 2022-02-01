The pink FUNtainer® 12oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours. The double wall stainless steel construction is built to handle drops, dings and assorted roughhousing. Includes an integrated carry handle with soft-touch grip, making it easy for kids to carry with them throughout the day. Help keep germs away with the hygienically covered silicone straw which is removable for easy cleaning. To clean, you can pop your FUNtainer water bottle in the dishwasher; however hand washing is recommended. Not for use with hot liquids.

Thermos™ vacuum insulation technology for max temperature retention

Durable double wall stainless steel

Push button lid with pop-up straw

Sweat-proof for dry, happy hands

Integrated carry handle

Not for hot liquids

2.8 inches length x 2.7 inches width x 6.9 inches height