Thermos FUNtainer Pink Stainless Steel Bottle
12 ozUPC: 0004120574710
Product Details
The pink FUNtainer® 12oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours. The double wall stainless steel construction is built to handle drops, dings and assorted roughhousing. Includes an integrated carry handle with soft-touch grip, making it easy for kids to carry with them throughout the day. Help keep germs away with the hygienically covered silicone straw which is removable for easy cleaning. To clean, you can pop your FUNtainer water bottle in the dishwasher; however hand washing is recommended. Not for use with hot liquids.
- Thermos™ vacuum insulation technology for max temperature retention
- Durable double wall stainless steel
- Push button lid with pop-up straw
- Sweat-proof for dry, happy hands
- Integrated carry handle
- Not for hot liquids
- 2.8 inches length x 2.7 inches width x 6.9 inches height