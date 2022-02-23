Thermos brand hydration bottles make it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. They are made of BPA-free, Eastman Tritan polyester material and are reusable and built to last. Features include the hygenic flip up covered straw and ergonimcally designed comfort grip handle.

Push button lid for easy one haded opening

Hygenic flip up covered straw

Fits most automobile cup holders

Dishwasher safe