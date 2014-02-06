Hover to Zoom
Thinkbaby Complete BPA Free Feeding Set Green
1 SetUPC: 0089039700204
Research has liked many chemicals in common use to hormone disruption. Hormone disruptors may lead to a large number of developmental problems in children.
Thinkbaby operates with the singular purpose of protecting children during their most fragile developmental stages through the use of safe materials.
Complete Feeding Set for Children
- Made from safe and sustainable materials.
- Bento box features water-tight lid
- Dishwasher Safe (top rack)
- The container does not leak even with water placed inside it. Great for baby bags or lunch boxes.
- Baby Bowl - Low profile baby feeding bowl with lid. Designed for early feeding. The lid will be easy to locate among other clear lids commonly found in household drawers as we have colored coordinated them.
- Soup Bowl - High profile baby soup bowl. Perfect for soup or cereal. Also comes with a color coordinated lid.
- Kids cup- Perfect first cup and comes with handle that can clip onto bag straps.
- The bento box, baby bowls, and Kids cup are made from food grade stainless steel and then wrapped in polypropylene. The interior and exterior separate for easy cleaning.