Thinkbaby Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50+ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Thinkbaby Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50+

3 fl ozUPC: 0089039700268
Purchase Options

Product Details

Provides healthy, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. No PABA, parabens, phthalates, BPA, Oxybenzone, Avobenzone,  petroleum, dioxane or toxic chemicals. Applies and absorbs extremely well, non-oily feel. For face and body.

Use: Helps prevent sunburns

  • Dermatologist Recommended
  • Safer Products for Healthier Babies
  • Water Resistant (80 Minutes)
  • Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+
  • Mineral Based Formula

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Active Ingredient : Zinc Oxide , Purpose : Sunscreen , Inactive Ingredients : Purified Water , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Extract , Capric Caprylic Triglycerides , Sorbitan Stearate , Coconut , Methyl Abietate ( Pine Wood Resin ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Cetyl Dimethicone , Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Magnesium Sulfate ( Epsom Salt ) , Sunflower Oil , Jojoba Oil , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) , Olive Oil , Raspberry Seed Oil , Cranberry Seed Oil , Hyaluronic Acid , Made , from : Vegetable ) , Glucose Oxidase and Lactoperoxidase , Papaya

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More