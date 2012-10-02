Thinkbaby Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50+
Product Details
Provides healthy, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. No PABA, parabens, phthalates, BPA, Oxybenzone, Avobenzone, petroleum, dioxane or toxic chemicals. Applies and absorbs extremely well, non-oily feel. For face and body.
Use: Helps prevent sunburns
- Dermatologist Recommended
- Safer Products for Healthier Babies
- Water Resistant (80 Minutes)
- Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+
- Mineral Based Formula
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient : Zinc Oxide , Purpose : Sunscreen , Inactive Ingredients : Purified Water , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Extract , Capric Caprylic Triglycerides , Sorbitan Stearate , Coconut , Methyl Abietate ( Pine Wood Resin ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Cetyl Dimethicone , Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Magnesium Sulfate ( Epsom Salt ) , Sunflower Oil , Jojoba Oil , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) , Olive Oil , Raspberry Seed Oil , Cranberry Seed Oil , Hyaluronic Acid , Made , from : Vegetable ) , Glucose Oxidase and Lactoperoxidase , Papaya
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More