Thinksport 1204825 Thinksport Suncreen - SPF 50+ - 3 fl oz
3 fl ozUPC: 0089039700280
Product Details
Through the use of safe materials and work with leading scientists, thinkbaby addresses the growing concern of chemicals found in many existing sunscreens and consumer products.
- Provides healthy, broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) protection
- No PABA, Parabens, Benzoate, phthalates, BPA, Oxybenzone, Avobenzone, Petroleum, UV Chemical absorbers or toxic chemicals
- First sunscreesn to pass Whole Foods Premium Care requirements, Top rated on EWG''s Skin Deep (Rated "1") and benefits the fight against skin damage
- Applies and absorbs extremely well, non-oily feel
Helps prevent sunburns if used as directed with other sun protection measures (see directions). Decreases the risk of skin disease and early aging caused by the sun.