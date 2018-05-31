Through the use of safe materials and work with leading scientists, thinkbaby addresses the growing concern of chemicals found in many existing sunscreens and consumer products.

Provides healthy, broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) protection

No PABA, Parabens, Benzoate, phthalates, BPA, Oxybenzone, Avobenzone, Petroleum, UV Chemical absorbers or toxic chemicals

First sunscreesn to pass Whole Foods Premium Care requirements, Top rated on EWG''s Skin Deep (Rated "1") and benefits the fight against skin damage

Applies and absorbs extremely well, non-oily feel

Helps prevent sunburns if used as directed with other sun protection measures (see directions). Decreases the risk of skin disease and early aging caused by the sun.