Through the use of safeingredients and our work with leading scientists, Thinksport addresses the growing concern of chemicals found in many existing sunscreens and consumer products.

Top rated on EWG's Skin Deep since its creation in 2010 - rated "I"

No PABA, Parabens, Benzoate, phthalates, BPA, Oxybenzone, Avobenzone, Petroleum, UV Chemical absorbers or toxic chemicals

First sunscreesn to pass Whole Foods Premium Care requirements

Applies and absorbs extremely well, non-oily feel

No aerosol. No ineffective wipes. No animal testing or animal products.

Helps prevent sunburns if used as directed with other sun protection measures (see directions). Decreases the risk of skin disease and early aging caused by the sun.