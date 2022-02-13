This Saves Lives™ Kids S'mores Blast Bars
Product Details
A nutritious take on a campfire classic that is out of this world! These soft, delicious bars are made with a blast of chocolate chips, wholesome oats, cinnamon, fruits, and veggies. Free of the top 8 allergens, 5g of sugar, 100 calories per bar! Each product is allergen tested so you can have peace of mind when feeding our Kid’s Bars to your family or enjoying it yourself when the kids are asleep. Best of all, this box saves lives Every time you buy a box, you send life-saving food to a child in need. #WeEatTogether ♥
- A combined full serving of fruits and veggies
- Safe for school
- Made in a peanut-free facility
- Gluten-free
- Kosher-dairy
- Non-GMO project verified
- Simply made for a greater good ♥
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Dark Chocolate Coating (Cane Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Salt), Chicory Root Fiber, White Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Water, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Glycerin, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Powder (Alkalized), Agar, Fruit and Veggie Blend (Apple Extract, Onion Extract, Broccoli, Kale, Cranberry, Raspberry), Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Tocopherols (Antioxidant).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
