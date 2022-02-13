Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Dark Chocolate Coating (Cane Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Salt), Chicory Root Fiber, White Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Water, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Glycerin, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Powder (Alkalized), Agar, Fruit and Veggie Blend (Apple Extract, Onion Extract, Broccoli, Kale, Cranberry, Raspberry), Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Tocopherols (Antioxidant).

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

