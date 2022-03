Ingredients

NUT AND SEED BLEND (ALMONDS, FLAXSEEDS), CHICORY ROOT FIBER, HONEY, OATS, RICE FLOUR, BROWN RICE FLOUR, SUGAR, SUNFLOWER OIL, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, GLYCERIN, SEA SALT, RAISIN JUICE CONCENTRATE, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN (AN EMULSIFIER), TOCOPHEROLS (ADDED TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), VANILLA EXTRACT.

Allergen Info

Contains CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More