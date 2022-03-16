Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins
Product Details
Thomas’ 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins have the butter pooling, Nooks & Crannies texture that you love. Simply like no other, they have 25 grams of whole grains along with a delicious taste you can’t resist. Enjoy with your favorite spread (we suggest butter or cream cheese) or as a sandwich, burger, personal pizza and more! Create the perfect breakfast sandwich with sausage eggs & cheese and a toasted Thomas' English Muffin.
- Fork-split for your convenience
- Toast up crispy on the edges and soft in the middle
- Baked with high-quality ingredients
- Cholesterol free food
- Low fat
- 0 grams of trans fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Farina, Yeast, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Sugar, Grain Vinegar, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Butter Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides, Sucralose, Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More