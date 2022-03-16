Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Farina, Yeast, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Sugar, Grain Vinegar, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Butter Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides, Sucralose, Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.