Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0004812118407
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Thomas’ 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins have the butter pooling, Nooks & Crannies texture that you love. Simply like no other, they have 25 grams of whole grains along with a delicious taste you can’t resist. Enjoy with your favorite spread (we suggest butter or cream cheese) or as a sandwich, burger, personal pizza and more! Create the perfect breakfast sandwich with sausage eggs & cheese and a toasted Thomas' English Muffin.

  • Fork-split for your convenience
  • Toast up crispy on the edges and soft in the middle
  • Baked with high-quality ingredients
  • Cholesterol free food
  • Low fat
  • 0 grams of trans fat

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1muffin (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron1.5mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Farina, Yeast, Salt, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Sugar, Grain Vinegar, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Butter Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides, Sucralose, Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More