Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train
1UPC: 0088796188769
Product Details
?Celebrate any special occasion with this golden Thomas and Friends motorized train engine. ?Party drum beats along in the cargo car as the engine races down a track. ?Thomas is painted gold and decorated with festive balloons and a party hat. ?Bring this battery-powered toy train to any TrackMaster track to create limitless adventures (Each track set sold separately). ??For preschool children ages 3 years and older