Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Thomas and Friends Golden Thomas Motorized Train

1UPC: 0088796188769
Purchase Options

Product Details

?Celebrate any special occasion with this golden Thomas and Friends motorized train engine. ?Party drum beats along in the cargo car as the engine races down a track. ?Thomas is painted gold and decorated with festive balloons and a party hat. ?Bring this battery-powered toy train to any TrackMaster track to create limitless adventures (Each track set sold separately). ??For preschool children ages 3 years and older