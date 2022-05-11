Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Banana Puree, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Cinnamon, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Malt, Monoglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Yellow Corn Flour, Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More