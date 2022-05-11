Thomas'® Banana Swirl Bread Perspective: front
16 ozUPC: 0004812122902
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Thomas'® Banana Swirl Bread is a tantalizing combination of real banana bits and cinnamon goodness in every bite!Thomas’ Banana Bread Swirl Bread has 100 calories per slice with an irresistible taste you’ll love. Thomas'® Banana Bread Swirl Bread is delicious lightly toasted with butter, eaten right out of the bag, and even the perfect sweet treat with a scoop of ice cream. Try it today and be part of a tradition of quality that Thomas’®proudly serves up to families like yours.

  • Swirls of cinnamon and real banana bits in every bite
  • Every loaf is baked with sweet Indonesian cinnamon
  • With only 100 calories per slice, you can enjoy Swirl Bread every day
  • Never baked with high fructose corn syrup

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Banana Puree, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Cinnamon, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Malt, Monoglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Yellow Corn Flour, Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
