Thomas'® Banana Swirl Bread
Product Details
Thomas'® Banana Swirl Bread is a tantalizing combination of real banana bits and cinnamon goodness in every bite!Thomas’ Banana Bread Swirl Bread has 100 calories per slice with an irresistible taste you’ll love. Thomas'® Banana Bread Swirl Bread is delicious lightly toasted with butter, eaten right out of the bag, and even the perfect sweet treat with a scoop of ice cream. Try it today and be part of a tradition of quality that Thomas’®proudly serves up to families like yours.
- Swirls of cinnamon and real banana bits in every bite
- Every loaf is baked with sweet Indonesian cinnamon
- With only 100 calories per slice, you can enjoy Swirl Bread every day
- Never baked with high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Banana Puree, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Cinnamon, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Malt, Monoglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Yellow Corn Flour, Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More