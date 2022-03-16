Thomas® Chocolate Mini Croissants
Product Details
Thomas' Mini Croissants are the perfect small meal or on-the-go snack with its mess-free, flakeless dough and convenient smaller size. Soft and flavorful, they can be enjoyed on their own or as the perfect complement to your breakfast, brunch or snack board. Wake up to what's possible with Thomas' Mini Croissants.
- SAY OUI: Our Chocolate Mini Croissants are bite-sized but full of rich flavor. Their soft and chewy texture make them an addictively delicious addition to your pantry.
- GRAB-AND-GO GOODNESS: Our unique, mess-free dough means you can enjoy our Chocolate Mini Croissants anywhere you go, which makes them great for kids too.
- BREAKFAST AND BEYOND: While croissants have always been a breakfast staple, our Chocolate Mini versions are great any time of day.
- NUTRITIONAL INFO: Our Mini Croissants contain no high-fructose corn syrup, 0g of trans fat, and are a cholesterol free food. They do contain wheat, eggs, soy, and milk.
- RECIPE FOR GREATNESS: Since 1880, Thomas' has used quality ingredients and stayed true to our baking methods. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and introduce new and exciting breakfast breads.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CHOCOLATE FLAVORED CHIPS (SUGAR, HYDROGENATED AND MODIFIED PALM KERNEL OIL, COCOA POWDER, SOY LECITHIN), MARGARINE (SOY, PALM, MODIFIED PALM, CANOLA, PALM KERNEL AND/OR MODIFIED PALM KERNEL OIL, WATER, SUGAR, SALT, WHEY, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, SOY LECITHIN, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, BETA CAROTENE [COLOR], VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D3), WATER, SUGAR, YEAST, DEXTROSE, SOY FLOUR, WHEAT GLUTEN, NONFAT MILK, DRIED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, CALCIUM PROPIONATE AND SORBIC ACID AND POTASSIUM SORBATE AND PHOSPHORIC ACID (TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS), SODIUM STEAROYL LACTYLATE, VEGETABLE OIL (SOYBEAN), BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, PROPYLENE GLYCOL ALGINATE, TOCOPHEROLS (ANTIOXIDANT), CITRIC ACID.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
