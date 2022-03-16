Ingredients

ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CHOCOLATE FLAVORED CHIPS (SUGAR, HYDROGENATED AND MODIFIED PALM KERNEL OIL, COCOA POWDER, SOY LECITHIN), MARGARINE (SOY, PALM, MODIFIED PALM, CANOLA, PALM KERNEL AND/OR MODIFIED PALM KERNEL OIL, WATER, SUGAR, SALT, WHEY, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, SOY LECITHIN, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, BETA CAROTENE [COLOR], VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D3), WATER, SUGAR, YEAST, DEXTROSE, SOY FLOUR, WHEAT GLUTEN, NONFAT MILK, DRIED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, CALCIUM PROPIONATE AND SORBIC ACID AND POTASSIUM SORBATE AND PHOSPHORIC ACID (TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS), SODIUM STEAROYL LACTYLATE, VEGETABLE OIL (SOYBEAN), BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, PROPYLENE GLYCOL ALGINATE, TOCOPHEROLS (ANTIOXIDANT), CITRIC ACID.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More