Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins
Product Details
Thomas'® Cinnamon Protein English Muffins have the butter pooling, Nooks & Crannies® texture that you love. They’re baked with cinnamon and oats and they have 9g of protein per serving.
- TRADITIONAL FAVORITE: Crunchy on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside when toasted.
- NUTRITIONAL INFO: Our Cinnamon Protein English Muffins are baked with a good source of protein at 9g per serving, have real cinnamon, and are made with no high fructose corn syrup. They contain wheat, soy, and milk.
- TREMENDOUS TEXTURE: When you hand or fork-split your Thomas’ English Muffin, its Nooks & Crannies texture toasts up crispy on the edges and soft in the middle — perfect for your favorite toppings like rich butter, smooth cream cheese, or avocado slices.
- BREAKFAST AND BEYOND: Thomas’ English Muffins are so good you’ll want to eat them for breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner. Their versatility is a bonus to their delicious goodness; try breakfast sandwiches, mini pizzas, or the ultimate burger.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Whey Protein Concentrate , Wheat Gluten , Farina , Oats , Sugar , Yeast , Salt , Natural Flavors , Preservatives ( Calcium Propionate , Sorbic Acid ) , Calcium Carbonate , Tapioca Starch , Cinnamon , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Soy , Whey , Soy Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
