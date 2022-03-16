Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins Perspective: front
Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins Perspective: back
Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins Perspective: left
Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins Perspective: right
Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins Perspective: top
Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins Perspective: bottom
Thomas'® Cinnamon + Protein Nooks & Crannies English Muffins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0004812190050
Product Details

Thomas'® Cinnamon Protein English Muffins have the butter pooling, Nooks & Crannies® texture that you love. They’re baked with cinnamon and oats and they have 9g of protein per serving.

  • TRADITIONAL FAVORITE: Crunchy on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside when toasted.
  • NUTRITIONAL INFO: Our Cinnamon Protein English Muffins are baked with a good source of protein at 9g per serving, have real cinnamon, and are made with no high fructose corn syrup. They contain wheat, soy, and milk.
  • TREMENDOUS TEXTURE: When you hand or fork-split your Thomas’ English Muffin, its Nooks & Crannies texture toasts up crispy on the edges and soft in the middle — perfect for your favorite toppings like rich butter, smooth cream cheese, or avocado slices.
  • BREAKFAST AND BEYOND: Thomas’ English Muffins are so good you’ll want to eat them for breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner. Their versatility is a bonus to their delicious goodness; try breakfast sandwiches, mini pizzas, or the ultimate burger.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein9g
Calcium110mg8%
Iron1.3mg8%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Whey Protein Concentrate , Wheat Gluten , Farina , Oats , Sugar , Yeast , Salt , Natural Flavors , Preservatives ( Calcium Propionate , Sorbic Acid ) , Calcium Carbonate , Tapioca Starch , Cinnamon , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Soy , Whey , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.