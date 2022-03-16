Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Whey Protein Concentrate , Wheat Gluten , Farina , Oats , Sugar , Yeast , Salt , Natural Flavors , Preservatives ( Calcium Propionate , Sorbic Acid ) , Calcium Carbonate , Tapioca Starch , Cinnamon , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Soy , Whey , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More