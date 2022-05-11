Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread Perspective: front
Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread Perspective: back
Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread Perspective: left
Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread Perspective: right
Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread Perspective: top
Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread Perspective: bottom
Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

16 ozUPC: 0004812122903
Product Details

You can savor the great taste and quality knowing that each slice has 100 calories and contains no high fructose corn syrup

  • A tantalizing combination of plump California raisins and sweet Indonesian cinnamon swirled together for delicious flavor in every bite.
  • 100 calories per serving
  • Pair your Swirl bread with your favorite sandwich ingredients for a sweet and savory mix
  • Baked with quality ingredients

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size1 slice (32g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g0%
Protein2g0%
Calcium25mg0%
Iron0.9mg4%
Potassium70mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Raisins, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Cinnamon, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Monoglycerides, Soy, Calcium Propionate (to Preserve Freshness), Whey, DATEM, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
