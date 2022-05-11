Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Raisins, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Cinnamon, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Monoglycerides, Soy, Calcium Propionate (to Preserve Freshness), Whey, DATEM, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

