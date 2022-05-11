Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread
Product Details
You can savor the great taste and quality knowing that each slice has 100 calories and contains no high fructose corn syrup
- A tantalizing combination of plump California raisins and sweet Indonesian cinnamon swirled together for delicious flavor in every bite.
- 100 calories per serving
- Pair your Swirl bread with your favorite sandwich ingredients for a sweet and savory mix
- Baked with quality ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Raisins, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Cinnamon, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Monoglycerides, Soy, Calcium Propionate (to Preserve Freshness), Whey, DATEM, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More