Thomas' Cinnamon Swirl Bread
Product Details
Sweet cinnamon is generously kneaded into every bite. And you can savor the great taste and quality knowing that each slice has 100 calories and contains no high fructose corn syrup.
- Sweet swirls of cinnamon in every bite
- Baked with sweet cinnamon
- 100 calories per slice
- Great toasted with butter or paired with savory sandwich ingredients
- Never baked with high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Cinnamon, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Monoglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (to Preserve Freshness), Reb a (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Soy, Whey, DATEM.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.