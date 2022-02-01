Create exciting Thomas & Friends adventures with this battery-powered, motorized toy train engine. Push the switch on top of the engine to send Kenji racing along on an exciting journey. This motorized toy train is compatible with all TrackMaster tracks (Track sets sold separately.). Comes with plastic connectors to attach other push-along or motorized TrackMaster engines, vehicles, cargo cars or tenders (Each sold separately and subject to availability.). For preschool conductors ages 3 years and older