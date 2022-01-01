Create exciting Thomas & Friends adventures with this battery-powered, motorized toy train. Push the switch on top of the engine to send Thomas, Annie and Clarabel racing along on a fun journey. This motorized toy train is compatible with all TrackMaster tracks (Track sets sold separately.). Comes with plastic connectors to attach other push-along or motorized TrackMaster engines, vehicles, cargo cars or tenders (Each sold separately and subject to availability.). For preschool conductors ages 3 years and older