Create exciting Thomas & Friends adventures with this battery-powered, motorized train engine with attachable cargo car and gold accessory piece. Push the switch on top of the engine to send Gina racing along on an exciting journey. This motorized engine is compatible with all TrackMaster tracks (Track sets sold separately). Comes with plastic connectors to attach Gina to other push-along or motorized TrackMaster engines, vehicles, cargo cars or tenders (Each sold separately and subject to availability). For preschool children ages 3 years and older.