Create exciting Thomas & Friends adventures with this battery-powered, motorized toy crane. Push the switch on top of the vehicle to send Kevin and his cargo racing along on an exciting journey. This motorized toy crane is compatible with all TrackMaster tracks (Track sets sold separately). Comes with plastic connectors to attach Kevin to other push-along or motorized TrackMaster engines, vehicles, cargo cars or tenders (Each sold separately and subject to availability). Great gift for preschool conductors ages 3 years and older.