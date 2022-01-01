Thomas'® King Size Original English Muffins
Product Details
Thomas’ King Size English Muffins have your favorite Nooks and Crannies texture that toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. Get creative with our larger sized English muffins. They are great any time of the day: perfect for breakfast lightly toasted with butter and a side of scrambled or sunny side up eggs, makes for a great open-faced sandwich for lunch, and is the perfect pairing to create the ultimate meat or veggie burger for dinner. Try it today and be part of a tradition of quality that Thomas’ has been proudly serving up to families like yours for more than 135 years.
- Each tray contains 4 fork-split Original English Muffins, "King" Sandwich Sized
- The Nooks & Crannies Perfection you love, but supersized! Perfect burger bun, or use to build a hearty and unique deli sandwich
- Contains No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Baked with high-quality ingredients
- Low Fat
- 0g Trans Fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Folic Acid], Water, Farina, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Grain Vinegar, Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More