Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins
Product Details
The original nooks and crannies English muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Crunchy on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside when toasted
- Baked with no high fructose corn syrup
- Perfect for your favorite toppings like butter, cream cheese, or even avocados
- Try with breakfast sandwiches, mini pizzas, or the ultimate burger
- Baked with quality ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Farina, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (to Preserve Freshness), Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Grain Vinegar, Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More