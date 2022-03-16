Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins Perspective: front
Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins Perspective: back
Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins Perspective: left
Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins Perspective: right
Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins Perspective: top
Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins Perspective: bottom
Thomas' Nooks & Crannies Plain English Muffins

6 ct / 13 ozUPC: 0004812110208
Product Details

The original nooks and crannies English muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

  • Crunchy on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside when toasted
  • Baked with no high fructose corn syrup
  • Perfect for your favorite toppings like butter, cream cheese, or even avocados
  • Try with breakfast sandwiches, mini pizzas, or the ultimate burger
  • Baked with quality ingredients

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size1 muffin (61g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g0%
Protein5g0%
Calcium90mg6%
Iron1.6mg10%
Potassium40mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Farina, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (to Preserve Freshness), Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Grain Vinegar, Soy Lecithin, Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.